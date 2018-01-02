Dumbbells with fruits and tablet computer on wooden desk. (Photo: Thinkstock)

With the New Year, comes the desire to make a change in your life - lose weight, save money, pay off debt, be more patient. If you're like most people then you forget about your resolution with a few weeks. This year, I want to help you accomplish your resolution.

The biggest obstacle in your resolution success is inaction. Let's say that you want to save money and you're figured out what you have to do to achieve your goal. But, you don't follow through. Without action then you can't succeed.

Many times you don't take action because of a lack of organization (what you need to do), laziness or fear. Fear gets in the way when you think you can't achieve it so you don't try.

To be successful, figure out what obstacles can get in your way. Ask yourself “what if” questions. Going back to our saving money examples, what if the car breaks down, where is that money gonna come from? How would I earn that money back? Don’t let excuses or fear get in the way of your resolutions.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

