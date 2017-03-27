Malachi House II: Transforming The Lives of Men

Malachi House II

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's something amazing happening in at a Triad non-profit. Malachi House II is transforming lives and healing families with the promise to help men recover from addiction.

Daniel Hagan is graduating from the nine-month program this week. He says Malachi House II helped him kick his Heroin addiction.

"This program has allowed me to get off of Heroin addiction and actually get out of the streets and focus my life and restoring my family and becoming the man of God that I was intended to be," said Hagan.

Malachi House II is a nine-month, faith-based residential program designed to reach out to men who are recovering from life-controlling issues such as drug and alcohol addiction.

Executive Director James Speight says the program is offered to men from all walks of life regardless of race, creed, religion or social economic background.

Speight talked about what the graduation means to the men who made it through the program.

"Our theme is celebrating recovery and so of course we'll be having a graduation ceremony and Daniel is one of the graduates," said Speight. "With the collaboration of a lot of different agencies, family and community members will be joining in to celebrate recovery."

The Malachi House II program focuses on sustained recovery, character building, vocational training, job-readiness and job search skills, remedial and advanced education and parenting education.

The fundraiser and banquet will help Malachi House II continue those services to those who need them most.

"We have a lot of furniture from the Furniture Market in our silent auction as well as a lot of other exciting items that people can bid on, but everything goes on to helping continue our efforts to helping restore men's lives as families around them are being restored as well," described Speight.

Speight says this program is open to everyone.

"Anyone that has a loved one who is struggling with substance abuse, please feel free to give us a call or check our website out. We'll be glad to assist in helping along the journey of being sober, clean, vigilant member of society."

As for Hagan, the 24-year-old recovering addict is looking forward to entering Malachi House II's re-entry program and getting a full time job.

"Mainly right now I'm just trying to focus on being a man of God," said Hagan.

You can help support Malachi House II at a very special event this weekend. The group's 7th annual Silent Auction Fundraising Banquet takes place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m. both nights. It will be held at the Khalif Event Center on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Individual tickets are $20 and tables of 10 cost $150. You can call 336-375-0900 or click here for more information.

