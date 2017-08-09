Market America/SHOP.COM Convention Draws Celebrities and Global Entrepreneurs To Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You may see some famous faces in Greensboro for the next few days. Big name celebrities like Jamie Foxx and Fat Joe will be in Greensboro this week for Market America/SHOP.COM's 25th anniversary celebration.
The convention, August 10-13, 2017 draws 25,000 global entrepreneurs to Greensboro for a weekend of motivating events to help energize and motivate people who want to earn success at their own businesses. Elizabeth Weber is one of those entrepreneurs.
"We teach people how they can simply convert their spending money into earning. People shop everyday for things that they want, we can show them just by reaching into the money they're already spending, they can create an income," said Weber.
Weber says she's made millions through Market America and SHOP.COM.
"I've made a lot of money on that. I've only had to work this business five years to build over a million dollars a year residually and it's been paying me for 20 years," said Weber.
