Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes Performs At Greensboro Coliseum Complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It's the moment Marvel fans have been waiting for.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes, produced by Feld Entertainment, will be at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The greatest superheroes of the Marvel Universe will face off against some of the most threatening villains.

The show features more than a dozen characters, including Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Black Panther.

The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki's hands.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax will also make their live production debut.

The action-packed show comes with cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, and motorcycle stunts.

During the performance, fans will be on the edge of their seat and witness vast 3D video projection mapping.

The show is expected to spark new feuds with old foes, pit student against mentor, sister against sister, and brother against brother.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will be in the Triad for six performances from February 8 to 11, 2018.

Tickets start at $20. For a list of showtimes and tickets, click here.

