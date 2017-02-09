Mayor Vaughan Discusses Greensboro's Top 100 U.S. City Ranking

Greensboro Skyline (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We're getting answers from Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan on a few of the city's hot topics starting with Greensboro's ranking as one of the top 100 places to live in the United States.

U.S. News and Report ranked Greensboro No. 51 in the nation and Winston-Salem No. 37.

Raleigh found its way into the top 10 at No. 7, edging out Charlotte which comes in at No. 14.

"This is good news for Greensboro. It could play a very big role in recruiting companies and families to come here," said Vaughan.

Greensboro was also selected by Envision America 2017 to participate in the National Smart City Program.

The nationwide nonprofit is supported by the White House and will host this year's Smart City Initiative in Charlotte from March 6-8, 2017. Attendees will explore new ways to use technology to tackle energy, water, waste and air challenges.

Cities were selected for participation in the program based on several criteria, including goals, existing cross-sector collaborations, and a commitment to developing innovative approaches important to a Smart City.

Mayor Vaughan also talked about the Greensboro Science Center's expansion and weighed in on the Duke Vs. Carolina rivalry. You can see her responses by checking out the video included in this story.

