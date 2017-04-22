Meet A Mustang On ASPCA 'Help A Horse Day'

Courtesy: America's Equine Sanctuary at Blue Shadow Farm

GREENSBORO, NC -- This weekend, your whole family can 'horse around' for a good cause.

Sunday is the ASPCA's 'Help A Horse Day,' a national celebration and contest to promote awareness about the future of wild horses. The ASPCA has challenged each equine rescue and sanctuary to host an event highlighting their work and showing community members how they can get involved.

By putting on events, the rescues can enter a contest for a $25,000 ASPCA grant.

Denton-based America's Equine Sanctuary is celebrating 'Help A Horse Day' by holding a fun, interactive event in Greensboro. 'Meet A Mustang' is the theme, and guests can learn about and meet rescued mustangs and a burro, who were once wild equines roaming western NC.

EVENT DETAILS

Sunday, April 23

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tractor Supply Warehouse

4101 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro

*If the forecast is a washout, the rain check date is Saturday, April 29.

