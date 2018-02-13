Mentoring Monday For Women

Two Businesswomen Using Laptop In Boardroom Meeting (Photo: Thinkstock)

Yesterday, I was a mentor for the Bizwomen Mentoring Monday where 26 business women in the Triad shared their expertise, professional successes and failures and gave advice to women and college students of varying phases of their careers. Mentors shared their experiences in the corporate world, successes and failures and gave advice to help other women in their career paths.

No one path is the same to reach success, mentors can objectively see obstacles and hidden successes that you may not. Finding a mentor might be easier than you think. Find someone who's career path you admire and model what they've done. Ask them questions, listen to their answers. Inquire about them being a mentor. Remember that mentorship is a serious time investment for the mentor.

