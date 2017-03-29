Mission SLIM Possible: Learn From Piedmont Woman's Weight Loss Success

GREENSBORO, NC -- If you've ever tried to lose weight, you know its not easy. And when you're starting at over 600 pounds, it can seem impossible!

Sanford native Miranda Harris never planned on weighing 675 pounds, but she did. At first, she wanted to get gastric bypass surgery to drop the pounds. But to get the surgery, she had to lose some weight on her own. So she started. And as she lost the weight, she kept working out. She's lost more than 237 pounds with more to lose!!!

Now, as she continues to drop the weight, she and her trainer want to help others do the same! So this morning, Miranda and her Trainer Will Powell joined Tracey McCain to talk about her story and the upcoming Mission SLIMPossible retreat.

Harris started working out at Powell's gym called Fitness Zone two days per week, making the 45-minute drive from Sanford, as well as attending his seminars and retreats that focused on nutrition and food education. The weight continued to come off slowly but steadily. When she reached her 200-pound weight loss milestone, the entire gym celebrated with her, making signs and posting celebratory posts on social media. She has now lost 237 pounds and is still continuing to lose weight. She has also decided not to have gastric bypass surgery.

Powell has had success helping clients trying to lose large amounts of weight. He offered a few tips that included:

Do workouts that are modified just for your body type.

Get easy recipes that don't taste like cardboard and are nutritious

Learn better ways to shop for food.

He'll cover those tips and more at an upcoming retreat specifically for overweight people looking to lose weight. At the event, attendees will: set goals and get started on the path to optimal health, learn about unhealthy behaviors and how to modify them, and meet new friends who are struggling with the same challenges, and create accountability as a group.

When asked what she might tell people who are on the fence about attending Mission SLIM Possible, Harris said, "Come to this event and Will will pour into you other ways that you can do this, it is possible. It may sound cliche, but if I can do it, anyone can do it."

If you or someone you know wants to attend Mission SLIM Possible, here are the details. It's Saturday, April 15th from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Guilford Conference Center. The address is 3113 Cedar Park Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406. Registration is $125 and includes a cooking demonstration and lunch. To register, click here.

