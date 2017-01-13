Monster Jam Triple Threat Rolls Into Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, NC -- Grab your ear plugs and sense of adventure! Massive monster trucks and thrilling speedsters have rolled back into the Greensboro Coliseum.
Monster Jam: Triple Threat is a new show featuring seven different competitions and an action-packed experience for a wide range of fans.
The show runs Friday, Jan. 13 and Sat., Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets start at $15 and are available at the box office or at TicketMaster.
For an extra $10, attendees can get into the pre-show "pit party" from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs