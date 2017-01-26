Mount Airy Students Choose How They Want To Learn

MOUNT AIRY, NC -- Students in Mount Airy are getting the chance to choose their classroom and lesson plan. It's part of the school system's "Innovation Day,' a day of STEM-based learning that gives kids the choice.

"So what we do is we is something called problem-based and project-based learning," Dr. Kim Morrison, superintendent said. "Students will have a project or problem they want to work through as a team and they get really excited about the challenge and then they see how it applies in the real world."

For the first half of the day students from Kindergarten through 12th grade will pick various stations that focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Community members and business owners will teach 50-minute lessons on how STEM applies to the real world.





Members of Richard Childress Racing set up a NASCAR pit-stop in the Mount Airy High School Parking lot for students to watch a real pit crew in action. Luke Lambert, crew chief, said he uses STEM on the track.

"For me science and technology are things I use on a daily basis," Lambert said. "I have a mechanical engineering degree and from an early age I was interested in science and mathematics."

The crew will talk students through each part of the stop and explain how they use STEM to solve problems quickly on the race track.

Foreign exchange students from China are also giving presentations to students. They'll be telling them about their national cuisine, language and calligraphy throughout "Innovation Day."

