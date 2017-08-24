Mount Zion Baptist Church Hosts Annual Back 2 School Bash & Backpack Giveaway

Mount Zion Baptist Church --Backpack Giveaway

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's time to head back to school. Most Triad students start class Monday, August 28, 2017. You can send the kiddos back to school with the supplies they need for free.

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro is giving away more than 1000 book bags and supplies this Saturday, August 26, 2017 at their annual Back 2 School Bash.

Pastor Joe Frierson and Pastor Jayvon Johnson are with the church. They joined WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about the annual giveaway.

Frierson says hundreds of families come out every year.

"As a church we recognize that the need is great. Our children want to be set up for success. We want to make sure that we supply them with everything they need to start their year out," said Frierson. "It also means that the church wants to insert themselves in a positive way to show children God cares, we care and here we are serving you this weekend."

The church will give away 1000 backpacks and supplies filled with things they'll need to get them off to the right start.

"Every school age child will receive a backpack and a care package filled with pencils, erasers, glue and everything for that school year. The reason why we do this is because we understand that our community children often times do not have the things they need on the first day of school to be successful," said Johnson.

The Pastors say the event is one their members get behind to make it an unbelievable experience for families.

"The smiles that we see all weekend long, our youth, every face is encouraging to see. They're excited, there's going to be little kids everywhere, there's going to be free food, all that out on our front lawn. We are just really excited to see families that are going to come together and celebrate each other," said Frierson.

The event, food and backpacks are free!

Just head to Mount Zion Baptist Church this Saturday, August 26, 2017. The Back 2 School Bash and Backpack Giveaway begin at 11 a.m. You can get a free backpack, school supplies and have a ton of fun. The church is located at 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.

