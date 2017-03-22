Movie Theater Revamp Includes Triad Focus

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- With so many entertainment and movie-streaming options less people are going to the theater to watch movies. CBS reports that only 17% of people 18-24 watch films on the silver screen. Theaters across the nation, including some in the Triad, are making a push to get their audience back.

The Grand 18 in Winston-Salem just completed a major renovation. All 18 auditoriums now feature larger, leather reclining seats. The theater is also serving wine and beer, some of them from local breweries like Natty Greene's, Foothills and Red Oak.

Manager Lisa Emmel says it's all to make the movie experience at Grand 18 the finest movie experience in Winston-Salem.

“The comfort of our guests has always been our main priority,” Emmel said.

The Grand 18 Theater is the top-rated theater in Winston-Salem on Yelp and Foursquare. It's the only cinema experience in the market to offer stadium seating and luxury recliners in every auditorium. It also offers IMAX 3D features.

Red Cinemas in Greensboro also offers wine and beer on the menu along with other specialty items. The Regal Palladium Stadium 14 in High Point offers IMAX movies.

© 2017 WFMY-TV