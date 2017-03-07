National Black Theater Festival Announces Co-Chairs.

National Black Theater Conference

Anna Maria Horsford and Obba Babatundé were named co-chairs of the National Black Theater Festival Monday. Both actors are currently on CBS's Bold and the Beautiful.

NBTF is the international outreach program of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company. The Festival has been held biennially since 1989 and attracts thousands of national and international patrons, theatre professionals and scholars to Winston-Salem, N.C. The National Black Theatre Festival® was named A Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. For additional information and a schedule of events visit www.nbtf.org, or call the Festival office at (336) 723-2266 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.>

(© 2017 WFMY)