National Noddle Month-Tips And Tricks!

GREENSBORO, NC -- March is National Noodle Month! And whether you're a pasta lover, or try to avoid the carbs, we've got some suggestions for you!

Lifestyle expert and blogger Christy Stucker joined Lauren Melvin on the Good Morning Show to talk noodles!

But there are lots of different types as well!

Stucker talked about a brand called Explore Cuisine Pastas. They have black bean spaghetti, green lentil lasagna, edamame and mung bean fettuccini. They're vegan, certified gluten-free, and non-GMO, and made from 100% organic beans, peas, and lentils and loaded with protein, fiber and iron.

Regardless of the type of noodle you use, there are a few keys to a good pasta dish. She talked about some of the noodles best friends: meat balls and olive oil! She put them together and made Black Bean Spaghetti with Heirloom Tomatoes

RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1 package Explore Cuisine Black Bean Spaghetti – cooked, drained

2 large heirloom tomatoes (preferably red and yellow) – seeded, chopped

2 ½ T. olive oil, divided

2 garlic cloves minced

5 basil leaves, cut into ribbons

salt and red pepper flakes to taste

Directions:

Gently combine tomatoes with ½ T. olive oil, garlic, basil, and salt, and red pepper flakes. Toss spaghetti with 2 T. olive oil. Top with heirloom tomato mixture.

Christy also talked about ways to turn other fruits and vegetables into noodles! She shared a few tools that make the process easy! A spiral vegetables slicer, a mandoline grater, and a pastaiola.

For more information, check out Christy's blog: Mother Stucker by clicking here.

