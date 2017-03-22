NC A&T Bowling Positioned To Rack Up Wins At MEAC Tournament

NC A&T Bowling

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Triad sports team is racking up the wins and taking their winning streak straight to the MEAC Tournament in Virginia.

North Carolina A&T State University Bowling was named the MEAC Southern Division Champions heading into the tournament.

The team led by Coach Kim Kearney and Assistant Coach Linda Grace talked about their focus heading into the championship weekend.

"This team has been really successful in the last few years. This is my first year back teaching collegiately. So, I'm locked in with a lot of talent," said Kearney. "It's turned out to be a little bit of a rebuilding year just because we have some young players. But with Kristin, MacKenzie and Bri and their experience, we're ready for this weekend."

In March, the team which is made up of Kayli Christ, MacKenzie Robinson, Kristin Shinn, Mia Pope, Jada Davis, Tyra Merritt, Brianna Boze, finished the Columbia 300 Music City Classic in 16th place with a 7-5 overall record in the tournament. According to the NC A&T Sports Information Office, the Aggies competed against 19 other top-20 ranked programs in the country during one of the most competitive tournaments this season.

Also, Shinn, Robinson And Merritt have all been named MEAC Conference Bowlers of the Week at least once this season.

Coach Kearney says her team is very talented, but it's also a rebuilding year.

"The recuriting class that we are looking at bringing in next year and the experience this group has gained this year we will definitely be a program that's ready to go back and win a national championship," Kearney said.

Senior MacKenzie Robinson says her strategy is to stay focused.

"When you step onto your approach, you want to have that relaxed feeling because when you're stressed you throw bad shots. So in order to throw the best possible shots you can, you want to be relaxed. Once I go, there's nothing on my mind. It's being one with the ball, essentially."

NC A&T Bowling heads to the MEAC Tournament Thursday, March 23, 2017. You can stay up to date with how the team finishes on the NC A&T Athletics website by clicking here.

