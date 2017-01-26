NC A&T Remembers 'Challenger' Astronaut 31 Years Later

NC A&T State University Honors Dr. Ronald E. McNair (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Each year for more than three decades the community comes together to remember NASA astronaut, Ronald E. McNair.

McNair was one of seven crew members who died in the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion 31 years ago. He graduated from NC A&T with a degree in physics in 1971. On Friday the campus will remember his life and legacy in a commemorative celebration.

The event begins at 11:30 and lasts until 2:00 in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center. University faculty, staff and administrators along with community leaders and city officials will speak. Robin Coger, dean of the College of Engineering, will give the keynote address.

After graduating from A&T, McNair went on to earn a Ph.D in physics at MIT. He was one of the first African American astronauts and only the second in space. McNair was born in Lake City, South Carolina and friends say he was obsessed with space as a child. He was also a skilled saxophone player and practiced karate.

In 1988, Congress created the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaurete Achievement Program that helps college students prepare for graduate school and work toward doctoral degrees.

