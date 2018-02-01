LIVE | N.C. A&T To Commemorate 58th Anniversary Of Sit-In

The Greensboro Four are forever immortalized. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - North Carolina A&T will hold the 58th Annual February One Sit-In Commemorative Program on Thursday.

It's to honor the legacy of the Greensboro Four.

On February 1,1960, Ezell Blair, Jr., David Richmond, Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil staged a sit-in at the Woolworth's in downtown Greensboro.

The N.C. A&T freshmen sat down at the whites only lunch counter and were refused service.

The young black men remained in their seats until the store closed.

That significant moment triggered hundreds of demonstrations across the nation.

As a result, Woolworth's was desegregated by the end of July that same year.

N.C. A&T has been honoring the legacy of the Greensboro Four since the beginning.

The program will include a sit-in breakfast, laying of the A&T Four memorial wreath, and a panel discussion.

The event is open to the public. For more information, click here.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY