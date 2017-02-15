NC Couple Competing On CBS Show 'Hunted'

A North Carolina couple is making national headlines but they're supposed to be staying off the radar!

English and Stephen King are one of the couples on the new hit CBS show "Hunted"! The show's goal is to disappear in today's digital world without being caught for 28 days! If they can keep from being caught for 28 days, they can win $250,000.



This morning, the Kings appeared on the Good Morning Show with Tracey McCain to talk about their experience.

They talked about how it all came together, how they made it work with a family, the tricks they used to communicate, and their takeaways from their experience.

We can't tell you how they did, but you can watch the Kings and cheer them on! 'Hunted' airs Wednesday nights at 8pm, here on WFMY News 2.



