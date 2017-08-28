New Central Library Set To Open In Winston-Salem

(Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Back to school is here.

Your kids are going to need a safe and quiet place to study and complete homework.

The new Forsyth County Central Library in Winston-Salem might be the perfect spot for kids.

It has has over 106,000 square feet of space and offers over 250,000 books, magazines, and movies.

There are 90 public Internet computers , plus a 20 seat computer training lab.

The building has a 289 seat auditorium with an adjacent servery that can also be used for cooking demonstrations.

The newly renovated library also includes an on-site cafe, a makerspace, an audio production room, three public meeting rooms, children's study rooms, a meeting room with assistive technology and an open air terrace on the third floor.

The new Central Library will officially open on Thursday at 11 am following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

