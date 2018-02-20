New Western Guilford Middle School Opens For Students

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Western Guilford Middle School is set to open its doors for the first time to students and staff members on Tuesday.

Students will arrive to their brand new school with red carpet treatment.

Western High's drumline and cheerleaders will also be on hand to welcome students.

Before entering the classroom, students will attend an assembly.

It's going to be an exciting day from start to finish.

The school is also preparing to host its first home basketball tournament at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Western Middle has seen generations of families come through its doors.

Originally founded by Quakers, the school has evolved greatly since its first iteration in the 1800s.

The new school is covers nearly 160,000 square-feet in a single building.

The old building included four permanent structures spanning 107,282 square-feet.

School officials say the old building carries great memories but students deserve a new facility to help enhance their learning.

The community will have a chance to tour the new school on Saturday, March 10.

Western Middle is located at 401 College Road in Greensboro.

