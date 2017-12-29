New Year, Good Fortune: How To Make 'Good Luck Stew'

Courtesy: Edible Piedmont (Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

Dispel New Year's superstitions, and start 2018 on a lucky and tasty note. The owners and chefs of Winston-Salem-based Sweet Potatoes, Stephanie Tyson and Vivian Joiner, have stirred up a special soup that is rumored to bring good luck and good blessings in the new year.

Good Luck Stew

Ingredients

Soak 1 lb. of Black-eye Peas overnight

2 lbs. Neck Bones

1-2 Smoked Ham Hocks or Neck Bones

1 Yellow Onion chopped

2-3 Cloves Garlic

3 Stalks of Celery chopped (include leaves)

¼ tsp. Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

1 tbs. Dried Thyme

2-3 Bay Leaves

6 qts. Water

3 Bouillon cubes (chicken or beef)

1 lb. Black-eye Peas

2 lbs. Collard greens cleaned and chopped

(or 1 bag of pre-trimmed and washed greens)

1 tbs. Salt

Instructions

In a large stock pot add the neck-bones and smoked ham hocks (neck-bones) with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 20 minutes. Remove the pot from the stove. Discard the water and rinse the meat. This helps to get rid of the scum. Return the meat to the pot and add the water, bouillon, onions, garlic, celery, red pepper flakes, thyme and bay leaves. Bring to a boil and lower the heat to simmer, cover and let cook for 1 hour. At this point – drain, rinse and add the Black-eye peas that were soaking to the pot. Continue to simmer for 30 minutes and add the collard greens and salt. Cook until the peas and greens are tender – approximately an additional 45 minutes. Stir the pot to well combine the greens and peas. Serve over white rice. If you are so inclined, remove the bones from the pot before serving.

Copyright 2017 WFMY