New Year, New Me: Tips To Help You Reach Your New Year's Fitness Goals

GREENSBORO, N.C. - 2018 is finally here and you probably want to lose weight.

Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions, according to a survey by the Marist Poll.

The problem is most of us do not stick to our New Year's resolution plan.

Reports show about 80% of resolutions fail by the second week of February.

When it comes to losing weight, health experts say, it's all about consistency and dropping the pounds gradually.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who lose about 1 to 2 pounds per week are more successful at keeping the weight off.

The CDC says weight loss is not just about a diet or program.

It's about an ongoing lifestyle that includes long-term changes in daily eating and exercise habits.

The CDC offers the following tips to help you lose weight:

Make a commitment to lose weight and write down the reasons why you want to drop the pounds.

Consider talking to a health provider about your health and examine your current lifestyle.

Set realistic goals and expect occasional setbacks.

Identify resources for information and support, such as family members or friends who will support your weight loss efforts.

Continually check-in with yourself to monitor your progress. Make sure you recognize when you're meeting your goals and be proud of your progress.



