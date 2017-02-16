North Carolina's Rich Aviation History

WFMYNews2

There's always been the debate over who was first in flight...North Carolina or Ohio. Ask anyone in Asheboro and they will tell you North Carolina has the bragging rights.

That's because they are home to the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall Of Fame.

Located next to the Asheboro Municipal Airport, this hall of fame is dedicated to preserving the history and honoring the heritage of "the wonderfully wide, wide world of flight and beyond.

Here, you'll find aircraft ranging from the J-2 Piper that Orville Wright flew near the end of his career to a B-25, BT-13, a C-45 and a French Broussard.

Check out the war memorabilia, such as the 1941 Plymouth staff car, 1936 Ford coach, and World War I German machine gun.

The museum is open from 11 to 5pm Thursday through Sunday. They are located at 2222-G Pilots View Rd. in Asheboro or you can call them at (336) 625-0170. If you'd rather visit them online go to http://www.ncaviationmuseumhalloffame.com/index.html

(© 2017 WFMY)