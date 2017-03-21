Man Applying for a Job on the Internet (Photo: Thinkstock, PHOTOMORPHIC PTE. LTD.)

You’ve got your eyes set on a specific job even though you don’t meet all the criteria for the position. Let’s say you’re just graduating from college or it’s a career change for you. You might be wondering if you should apply. I say go for it as long as your qualifications aren’t too far from the mark. Follow these 3 tips to get the employer to give you a shot.

1) Change Perspective: Don’t talk about what you don’t know or your lack of experience. Instead talk about the ways your knowledge and skill set is a great fit for the position. This gives a fresh perspective that they may not have thought of.

2) Sell yourself: So if it’s a new field for you or you’re a recent grad, highlight your unpaid experience (volunteer work) as long as the skills and accomplishments are related to the position you want.

3) Get creative: Research the position and company and come up with ways to solve a current problem. Or, figure out a current trend that the company could explore. You can present your ideas in a conversation or make a more powerful impact with a power point, photos or film yourself - let them see how you’d solve the problem.

I’d love to hear from you. What ideas do you have to get a job even if you’re not qualified?

Blanca Cobb

