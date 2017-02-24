Now Is Your Chance To Clear The Animal Shelters

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- It's almost springtime and while that may mean warm weather and sunny skies for you for local animal shelters it means overcrowding. Spring tends to be the season when shelters see more kittens and puppies but this year you can help keep the population down.

At the Forsyth County Animal Shelter pets are patiently awaiting their adoption. In a few weeks there will be more animals filling the kennels and adopting now can open up space for new pets.

Another way to clear the shelter - spaying and neutering your pets. Shelter staff says it's something pet owners shouldn't put off. One cat and her kittens can lead to 370,000 cats in just seven years. A female dog and her puppies can be responsible for 67,000 dogs in six years if she isn't spayed.

If you are looking to help the shelter in other ways, Forsyth County says they're accepting volunteers and donations.

To see adoptable pets check out the shelters website.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is open Monday - Saturday at noon. You can visit them at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem or give them a call at (336)703-3647.

