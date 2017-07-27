Now's The Time To Buy School Supplies To Donate

GREENSBORO, NC -- In less than a month Guilford County students will head back to school but right now their teachers are figuring out how to get the supplies they need for the year.

Each year teachers spend hundreds if not thousands of their own dollars making sure their classroom is ready. In Guilford County that means supplementing their student's school supplies. 67% of kids in the county live in poverty and cannot afford all of the supplies they need for school. A few supplies like notebooks, pencils and folders can make a big difference.





It's not just the kids - North Carolina ranks 41st nationally in average teacher salary and 52%, more than half, of teachers have to have a second job to make ends meet.

For ten years the Guilford Education Alliance has operated the Teacher Supply Warehouse in Greensboro. It's a place where teachers can get free school supplies four times a year. The warehouse opened for the school year on July 24th and expects to have more than 1,000 teachers visit before school even begins! On the first day alone they gave away 2,000 pencils.

This is where you come in - the supply warehouse always needs donations. You can bring in new or gently used school supplies or donate money to help buy supplies. You can also host a supply drive or simply volunteer your time to help the warehouse sort supplies or assist "shopping" teachers.





The resource is a life-saver for both first-year and veteran teachers in setting up a classroom and helping students throughout the year. Right now they're looking No. 2 pencils, notebooks, folders, crayons, markers, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, tissue and more. The warehouse also accepts gently-used school and office supplies like books, posters, staplers, toys and even odds and ends like Christmas ornaments and coffee filters.

To donate visit their website or drop off supplies at the warehouse located at 311 Pomona Drive, Suite 3E from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.





Copyright 2017 WFMY