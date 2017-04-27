One Of The South's Largest Book Sales Is Back

GREENSBORO, NC -- For the past year volunteers at Saint Francis Episcopal Church have been meeting twice a week to organize books. The books pour into the church year round and for the book sale held each April.





This year more than 50,000 volumes are stacked in three of the churches buildings. Thousands of people flock to the fellowship hall and line up long before the doors open to get their hands on discounted volumes, CD's, DVD's and specialty items. Books range from $1 to $5 and include paper and hardback books.

The best part - the book sale raises money for local charities. For 59 years the book sale has helped organizations like Greensboro Urban Ministry and Sanctuary House. You can browse the stacks from April 27th until April 29th. Doors open at 9 AM until 1 PM.





