'Operation Medicine Drop' For Poison Prevention Week

PLEASANT GARDEN, NC -- It's a call no parent, sibling or guardian wants to make: the Poison Control help line. A child has gotten into the medicine cabinet and ingested who knows how many unused pills.
This week is National Poison Prevention Week, and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and NC Safe Kids have teamed up to get unused medications out of homes and into proper disposal.
Deputies will set up three additional drop box locations at the following locations and times:
Monday, March 20:
- Pleasant Garden Pharmacy
- 4822 Pleasant Garden Rd.
- Pleasant Garden, NC
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21:
- Alamance Community Lions Club
- 4108 Presbyterian Rd.
- Greensboro, NC
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22:
- Midtown Pharmacy
- 941 Center Crest Dr.
- Whitsett, NC
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Year-Round Drop Box Locations:
Guilford County
- High Point Police Dept. -- 1009 Leonard Ave., High Point
- Greensboro Police Dept. -- 300 S. Swing Rd., Greensboro
- Greensboro Police Dept. -- 1106 Maple St., Greensboro
- Greensboro Police Dept. -- 300 Washington St., Greensboro
- Guilford County Sheriff's Office -- 7506 Summerfield Rd., Summerfield
- Guilford County Sheriff's District 2 Office -- 6307-B Burlington Rd., Stoney Creek
- Family Pharmacy -- 2290 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro
Rockingham County
- Eden Police Dept. -- 308 E. Stadium Dr., Eden, NC
- Madison Police Dept. -- 310 Carter St., Madison
- Reidsville Police Dept. -- 220 W. Morehead St., Reidsville
- Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Dept. -- 170 NC Hwy 65, Reidsville
- Stoneville Police Dept. -- 101 Smith St., Stoneville
Randolph County
- Liberty Police Dept. -- 451 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty
- Randolph County Sheriff's Department -- 727 McDowell Rd., Asheboro
- Asheboro Police Dept. -- 205 E. Academy St., Asheboro
- Archdale Police Dept. -- 305 Balfour Dr., Archdale
- Randleman Police Dept. -- 101 Hillary St., Randleman
Search for other Triad-area medicine drop box locations here.
The National Poison Control help line number: 1-800-222-1222.
