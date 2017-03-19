'Operation Medicine Drop' For Poison Prevention Week

Hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also marketed as Vicodin, are among the powerful opioid drugs that, when mixed with commonly used sedatives, can lead to fatal overdoses. ISTOCKPHOTO (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

PLEASANT GARDEN, NC -- It's a call no parent, sibling or guardian wants to make: the Poison Control help line. A child has gotten into the medicine cabinet and ingested who knows how many unused pills.

This week is National Poison Prevention Week, and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and NC Safe Kids have teamed up to get unused medications out of homes and into proper disposal.

Deputies will set up three additional drop box locations at the following locations and times:

Monday, March 20:

Pleasant Garden Pharmacy

4822 Pleasant Garden Rd.

Pleasant Garden, NC

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21:

Alamance Community Lions Club

4108 Presbyterian Rd.

Greensboro, NC

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22:

Midtown Pharmacy

941 Center Crest Dr.

Whitsett, NC

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Year-Round Drop Box Locations:

Guilford County

High Point Police Dept. -- 1009 Leonard Ave., High Point

Greensboro Police Dept. -- 300 S. Swing Rd., Greensboro

Greensboro Police Dept. -- 1106 Maple St., Greensboro

Greensboro Police Dept. -- 300 Washington St., Greensboro

Guilford County Sheriff's Office -- 7506 Summerfield Rd., Summerfield

Guilford County Sheriff's District 2 Office -- 6307-B Burlington Rd., Stoney Creek

Family Pharmacy -- 2290 Golden Gate Dr., Greensboro



Rockingham County

Eden Police Dept. -- 308 E. Stadium Dr., Eden, NC

Madison Police Dept. -- 310 Carter St., Madison

Reidsville Police Dept. -- 220 W. Morehead St., Reidsville

Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Dept. -- 170 NC Hwy 65, Reidsville

Stoneville Police Dept. -- 101 Smith St., Stoneville

Randolph County

Liberty Police Dept. -- 451 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty

Randolph County Sheriff's Department -- 727 McDowell Rd., Asheboro

Asheboro Police Dept. -- 205 E. Academy St., Asheboro

Archdale Police Dept. -- 305 Balfour Dr., Archdale

Randleman Police Dept. -- 101 Hillary St., Randleman

Search for other Triad-area medicine drop box locations here.

The National Poison Control help line number: 1-800-222-1222.

