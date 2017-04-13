Our State Celebrates Spring Herbs In April

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Think spring, think fresh and flavorful! Our State magazine's celebrating the month of April with spring herbs.
Our State’s April issue shares four exclusive recipes featuring fresh spring flavors with an emphasis on herbs. Served together, they’ll make a perfect meal for this month’s Easter dinner.
Chef Lynn Wells, recipe developer for Our State, demonstrated how to make Hasselback Potatoes with Lemon-Thyme Butter on The Good Morning Show. They’re easy to prepare and they're delicious! You can find her recipe below.
Other recipes in this month’s Our State include: Rack of Lamb with Tarragon Lemon Sauce, Roasted Asparagus with Chives and Hollandaise and Lavender-Lemon Shortbread Bars.
Hasselback Potatoes with Lemon-Thyme Butter Recipe:
Yield: 6 servings.
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
6 medium russet potatoes, scrubbed
2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest
Preheat oven to 450°. In a small mixing bowl, mix together butter, olive oil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
Place a potato between the handles of 2 wooden spoons or 2 chopsticks. Slice the potato, making cuts about 1/8 inch to ¼ inch apart, and leaving ¼ inch at the bottom unsliced (the spoon handles will prevent you from slicing the potato all the way through). Repeat with the remaining potatoes.
Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush on the butter mixture, making sure to get in between all the slices. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, or until the outer edges of the potatoes are crispy brown. Sprinkle lemon zest over potatoes and serve.
Our State magazine is sold at the following retailers:
Barnes & Noble
Bi-Lo
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Books-A-Million
Costco
CVS Pharmacy
Deep Roots Market
Earth Fare
Food Lion
The Fresh Market
Harris Teeter
Hudson
Ingles
Lowes Foods
Publix
Rite Aid
Sam’s Club
Southern Season
Target
Walgreens
Walmart
Weaver Street Market
Whole Foods
Field & Stream
Just Save
Paradies Shops
Plus some independent retailers around the state
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.
For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316
Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs