Our State Celebrates Spring Herbs In April

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Think spring, think fresh and flavorful! Our State magazine's celebrating the month of April with spring herbs.

Our State’s April issue shares four exclusive recipes featuring fresh spring flavors with an emphasis on herbs. Served together, they’ll make a perfect meal for this month’s Easter dinner.

Chef Lynn Wells, recipe developer for Our State, demonstrated how to make Hasselback Potatoes with Lemon-Thyme Butter on The Good Morning Show. They’re easy to prepare and they're delicious! You can find her recipe below.

Other recipes in this month’s Our State include: Rack of Lamb with Tarragon Lemon Sauce, Roasted Asparagus with Chives and Hollandaise and Lavender-Lemon Shortbread Bars.

Hasselback Potatoes with Lemon-Thyme Butter Recipe:

Yield: 6 servings.

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 medium russet potatoes, scrubbed

2 teaspoons fresh lemon zest

Preheat oven to 450°. In a small mixing bowl, mix together butter, olive oil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

Place a potato between the handles of 2 wooden spoons or 2 chopsticks. Slice the potato, making cuts about 1/8 inch to ¼ inch apart, and leaving ¼ inch at the bottom unsliced (the spoon handles will prevent you from slicing the potato all the way through). Repeat with the remaining potatoes.

Place the potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush on the butter mixture, making sure to get in between all the slices. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, or until the outer edges of the potatoes are crispy brown. Sprinkle lemon zest over potatoes and serve.

