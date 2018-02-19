Our State February Recipes: Breakfast Delights!

(Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

The up-and-down winter weather has all of us craving some warm comfort foods. How about breakfast...for breakfast, lunch and dinner?

Our State Magazine recipe creator Chef Lynn Wells stops by the Good Morning Show this week to help spice up and sweeten our breakfast fare:

Sweet Potato Hash With Sausage & Eggs

Yield: 4 servings. ½ pound fresh ground pork sausage 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes 1 medium sweet onion, chopped 1 red bell pepper, chopped 1 yellow bell pepper, chopped ½ teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes 1 teaspoon salt 4 large eggs 2 green onions, sliced (for garnish) Preheat oven to 400°.



Heat a large, oven-safe skillet over medium heat and add sausage. Break up sausage in pan and cook until thoroughly browned. Remove sausage from skillet and place on paper towels to drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of sausage drippings in pan. Return skillet to the stove and add the sweet potatoes, onions, and peppers. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until sweet potatoes are fork-tender. Sprinkle paprika, red pepper flakes, and salt over potato mixture and toss. Add the sausage and stir to combine.



Make 4 indentations, then crack the eggs into each space. Place the skillet in the oven and bake until eggs are cooked to preference (5 minutes for over-easy, 10 minutes for medium, and 15 minutes for firm). Remove skillet from oven and garnish with sliced green onions.

Shrimp & Cheese Grits Casserole

Yield: 4 servings. 4 cups chicken broth 1½ teaspoons kosher salt 1 cup yellow stone-ground grits ½ cup half-and-half ¼ cup cooking sherry 1 cup sharp cheese, shredded 1 cup Gouda, shredded 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided 6 green onions, chopped 1 medium sweet onion, chopped 1 celery stalk, chopped 1 red bell pepper, chopped 1 clove garlic, minced 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 pound medium fresh shrimp, peeled, tails left on 1 teaspoon smoked paprika ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg



Preheat oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, combine broth and ½ teaspoon salt. Bring mixture to a

rolling boil; stir in grits. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is absorbed and grits are tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in half-and-half, sherry, and cheese; remove from heat. Gradually whisk in eggs until smooth.



In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, red bell pepper, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add grits mixture to onion mixture; stir to combine. Bake until set, approximately 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to sit for 10 minutes.

In a nonstick skillet, heat remaining olive oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle shrimp with ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, paprika, and nutmeg. Add shrimp to skillet; cook until pink and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Spoon shrimp and 1 tablespoon melted butter over grits. Garnish with green onion and serve immediately.

Baked French Toast With Blueberry Crunch

Yield: 6 servings. 2 tablespoons butter, softened 1 large loaf French bread, cut into 2-inch cubes (day-old preferred) 6 eggs 2 cups half-and-half 2 teaspoons cinnamon ¼ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ teaspoon salt 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cut into cubes



BLUEBERRY TOPPING ½ cup sugar 4 tablespoons cornstarch 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries ½ cup maple syrup 1½ cups crushed corn flakes ¼ cup powdered sugar (for garnish)

Lightly spread 2 tablespoons of softened butter in a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish, making sure to get all four corners of the pan.



In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and salt.

Place half of the bread cubes in prepared dish. Top with half of the cream cheese cubes. Add remaining bread cubes and top with remaining cream cheese. Pour egg mixture over bread cubes, pressing down so that the bread is completely soaked by the egg mixture.



Cover with plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator for 3 hours or overnight.



Preheat oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, add blueberries and maple syrup. Sprinkle sugar and cornstarch over blueberries and toss so they are evenly coated. Spread blueberries evenly over bread mixture. Cover casserole with foil and bake for 30 minutes.



Remove foil; sprinkle corn flakes over the top. Bake an additional 20 to 30 minutes or until center is firm and cereal is crispy.

Let cool slightly and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve with maple or blueberry syrup.





Copyright 2017 WFMY