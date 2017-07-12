Our State Made In North Carolina Awards

Made In NC Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Our State Magazine is celebrating everything made in North Carolina and that's not all. They're looking for the best of the best in the state.

The magazine's hosting its second annual Made In North Carolina Awards this summer and now's your chance to be recognized for categories in style, food and drink, home and garden and art.

The awards celebrate the talent from the people who make North Carolina great. Judges will be selecting products within each category will be judged on a variety of factors, including quality, uniqueness and authenticity.

Jeremy Markovich is a senior editor and writer at Our State. He says the judges will choose a winner and two honorable mentions for each category.

"If you have a product that's made in North Carolina and feels like North Carolina; definitely submit! It's wonderful to see everything that comes in. We're looking for unique things and the things that really just pop."

The winner receives $500 and a feature in Our State Magazine.

Cameron Cruse won best in style last year for her line of R. Riverter handbags. The company provides mobile flexibility income for military spouses.

"Military spouses make all the parts and pieces from home, wherever the military takes them and then we assemble them all right here in North Carolina, just outside of Fort Bragg," explained Cruse.

Cruse said her company winning the award and being featured in an Our State article gave her business a boost.

"It was such an incredible opportunity. I think the reason that Our State Magazine, the reason this whole competition is so exciting is because it gives you instant credibility. I'm a huge advocate for anyone who is a brand maker. This is a great opportunity," said Cruse.

If you're interested in being named best in North Carolina, you need to get going. The submission deadline is coming up. Here are the dates you need to know:

Submission period: May 17 - July 19

Judging period: July 20 - August 23

Winners announcement: August 24

Made in NC Celebration at Mast General Store, Winston-Salem: October 7

