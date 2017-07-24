Our State: Put Peaches On Your Summer Menu

Our State Magazine July Cover

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When you think summer in North Carolina, you automatically think about peaches: juicy, North Carolina peaches!

They're the symbol of summertime and the focus of Our State Magazine's July recipes. Chef Lynne Wells is Our State's recipe developer. She says people are wrong to think of any other state but North Carolina when it comes to peaches.

"I have a big appreciation for peach farmers in North Carolina. They lost a big percent of their crop this year due to the weather but we are very fortunate to have some of the sweetest peaches this season," said Wells.

This month's Our State recipes include: Peach Cobbler and Chicken & Peach Skillet Dinner

You can pick up Our State's July issue in stores now and enjoy this recipe for Chicken & Peach Skillet Dinner.

Chicken & Peach Skillet Dinner:

Yield: 4 servings.

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

8 chicken thighs

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup sweet onion, sliced

1 medium green bell pepper, sliced into strips

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 cups firm, ripe peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced

Juice from 1 lemon (about ¼ cup)

¼ cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Pat chicken with a paper towel, then sprinkle with salt. Place chicken in hot skillet, skin side down. Cook for 5 minutes or until meat is browned, turning once. Remove chicken from skillet; set aside.

Reduce heat to medium; add onion and bell pepper. Cook for 5 minutes or until onion becomes translucent. Stir in balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes. Cook for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in peaches and lemon juice. Return chicken to skillet. Cover, reduce heat, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with basil just before serving.

