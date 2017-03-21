Our State's Favorite Recipes With Molasses

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Honey and sugar are sweet, but a lot of North Carolina favorites are sweetened with a southern staple: Molasses.
Our State’s March issue shares five exclusive recipes featuring molasses.
Chef Lynn Wells, recipe developer for Our State magazine, demonstrated how to make her favorite Roasted Brussels Sprouts recipe on The Good Morning Show. Her recipe is below.
Other recipes in this month’s Our State magazine include Molasses Cream Pie Cookies, Molasses Soda Bread and Molasses Butter.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts:
Yield: 4 servings.
2 tablespoons molasses
2 tablespoons apple juice
1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
Pepper, to taste
1 large apple, peeled, cored, and cut into cubes (Granny Smith or Honeycrisp preferred)
Preheat oven to 400°. Whisk together the molasses and apple juice; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, toss brussels sprouts with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, tossing once during cooking time.
Remove brussels sprouts from oven, then toss them in molasses mixture and add apples. Spread brussels sprouts and apples back on baking sheet and return to oven for 10 minutes or until tender. Check seasoning; add salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot or at room temperature.
Our State magazine is sold at the following retailers:
Barnes & Noble
Bi-Lo
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Books-A-Million
Costco
CVS Pharmacy
Deep Roots Market
Earth Fare
Food Lion
The Fresh Market
Harris Teeter
Hudson
Ingles
Lowes Foods
Publix
Rite Aid
Sam’s Club
Southern Season
Target
Walgreens
Walmart
Weaver Street Market
Whole Foods
Field & Stream
Just Save
Paradies Shops
Plus some independent retailers around the state
