Our State's Favorite Recipes With Molasses

(Photo: Melvin, Lauren)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Honey and sugar are sweet, but a lot of North Carolina favorites are sweetened with a southern staple: Molasses.

Our State’s March issue shares five exclusive recipes featuring molasses.

Chef Lynn Wells, recipe developer for Our State magazine, demonstrated how to make her favorite Roasted Brussels Sprouts recipe on The Good Morning Show. Her recipe is below.

Other recipes in this month’s Our State magazine include Molasses Cream Pie Cookies, Molasses Soda Bread and Molasses Butter.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts:

Yield: 4 servings.

2 tablespoons molasses

2 tablespoons apple juice

1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

Pepper, to taste

1 large apple, peeled, cored, and cut into cubes (Granny Smith or Honeycrisp preferred)

Preheat oven to 400°. Whisk together the molasses and apple juice; set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, toss brussels sprouts with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, tossing once during cooking time.

Remove brussels sprouts from oven, then toss them in molasses mixture and add apples. Spread brussels sprouts and apples back on baking sheet and return to oven for 10 minutes or until tender. Check seasoning; add salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Our State magazine is sold at the following retailers:

Barnes & Noble

Bi-Lo

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Books-A-Million

Costco

CVS Pharmacy

Deep Roots Market

Earth Fare

Food Lion

The Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

Hudson

Ingles

Lowes Foods

Publix

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Southern Season

Target

Walgreens

Walmart

Weaver Street Market

Whole Foods

Field & Stream

Just Save

Paradies Shops

Plus some independent retailers around the state

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY