Our State's February Comfort Food

(Photo: Melvin, Lauren)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It might be close to 70 degrees this week, but it's still February! And if you've lived in North Carolina for awhile, you know temperatures change fast in February. So while it's still winter, Chef Lynn Wells with Our State magazine is serving up comfort food!

This month’s Our State recipes include: Chicken and Pastry, Glazed Meat Loaf, and Red Velvet Cake.

Wells demonstrated how she makes Chicken and Pastry on The Good Morning Show.

Wells said her chicken and pastry recipe is an eastern North Carolina favorite. You may have heard it called chicken and dumplings, but what you call this dish likely depends on where you’re from.

Her recipe is below.

Chicken and Pastry Recipe:

Yield: 4 servings.

1 tablespoon salt

1 whole chicken

1 medium yellow onion, cut in half

2 celery stalks, cut in half

2 whole cloves

1 bay leaf

8 cups cold water

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 tablespoons shortening

⅔ cup cold water

3 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons black pepper

In a large pot, combine salt, chicken, onion, celery, cloves, bay leaf, and 8 cups of cold water, or enough to cover the chicken. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and cook until chicken is tender, approximately 45 minutes or until the leg pulls away from the chicken. Remove chicken, cloves, and bay leaf from the pot, leaving the broth to simmer over low heat.

Skin, debone, and cut chicken into small pieces. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder. Using a pastry cutter, cut in shortening until dough is crumbly or resembles coarse sand. Add ⅔ cup water and stir until just combined. Pastry will be stiff.

Lightly flour surface and roll out pastry to ⅛-inch thickness. Cut pastry into strips, then into 2-inch squares.

Bring chicken broth back to a rolling boil. Drop pastry squares in, one at a time. Add butter and pepper to the broth. Once all the pastry has been added, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Add chicken to broth and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.

You can find this recipe and more in the February edition of Our State magazine.

Our State magazine is sold at the following retailers:

Barnes & Noble

Bi-Lo

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Books-A-Million

Costco

CVS Pharmacy

Deep Roots Market

Earth Fare

Food Lion

The Fresh Market

Harris Teeter

Hudson

Ingles

Lowes Foods

Publix

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Southern Season

Target

Walgreens

Walmart

Weaver Street Market

Whole Foods

Field & Stream

Just Save

Paradies Shops

Plus some independent retailers around the state

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2017 WFMY