Our State's February Comfort Food

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It might be close to 70 degrees this week, but it's still February! And if you've lived in North Carolina for awhile, you know temperatures change fast in February. So while it's still winter, Chef Lynn Wells with Our State magazine is serving up comfort food!
This month’s Our State recipes include: Chicken and Pastry, Glazed Meat Loaf, and Red Velvet Cake.
Wells demonstrated how she makes Chicken and Pastry on The Good Morning Show.
Wells said her chicken and pastry recipe is an eastern North Carolina favorite. You may have heard it called chicken and dumplings, but what you call this dish likely depends on where you’re from.
