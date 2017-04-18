Pan For Gold This Weekend In The Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- This weekend, you can pan for gold right here in the Triad! It's part of the NC Science Festival at the High Point Museum.

The High Point Museum will present North Carolina Piedmont Gold on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Historical Park. You can learn about the science and history of gold mining in North Carolina.

Gold was first discovered in NC in 1799 and was mined in the greater High Point area for many years. This weekend, you'll learn about the chemistry of gold and the different technologies that have been used to help people get it from the ground and into their everyday lives. Families will also learn about the different kinds of rocks and minerals in the area and where else they found gold around the state. Visitors can even try gold panning!

“We’re excited to have the North Carolina Science Festival here,” Michael Scott, Curator of Education at the High Point Museum, said. “We want to bring quality programs and activities to our city Museum that connect history to a variety of multi-disciplines including science and art.”

The North Carolina Science Festival is the first statewide science festival in the United States. The Festival celebrates the economic, educational and cultural impact of science in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Science Festival is presented by the Biogen Foundation and produced by Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For more information, visit www.ncsciencefestival.org.

