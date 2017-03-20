Pancakes With Purpose: Asheboro Kiwanis Pancake Day

It's National Pancake Day! (Photo: AP)

ASHEBORO, NC -- Pancakes taste even sweeter when they have a special purpose (other than filling your belly with guilty pleasure).

The Asheboro Kiwanis Club's annual pancake day is Tuesday, March 21 at the National Guard Armory.

The event is the club's major fundraiser for the year and benefits several Randolph County non-profits, including the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Boys and Girls Clubs, American Legion Baseball, Youth Athletics, Operation Red Sleigh, The Salvation Army, Randolph County Partnership for Children, Victory Junction Gang Camp, Key Club and several others.

Each year, the Kiwanis Club serves 5,000 meals of made-from-scratch, buttery pancakes and raises thousands of dollars.

EVENT DETAILS:

National Guard Amory

1430 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro

Breakfast: 6:00 am - 9:00 am

Lunch: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Supper: 3:30pm - 8:00 pm

Drive Thru & Take Outs: Lunch & Supper Only

$7 Adults; Free For Children 6 & Younger

