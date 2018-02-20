Piedmont Airlines Celebrates 70 Years Since First Flight

Courtesy: NC Transportation Museum

SPENCER, NC -- The year was 1948. On February 20th, passengers were boarding a plane in Wilmington, North Carolina - one of three used aircrafts in Piedmont Airlines' new fleet. With around 250 employees, this Winston-Salem based airline was about to take to the friendly skies, on a quest to be "A Model of How Good an Airline Can Be."

Fast forward 70 years later, Piedmont Airlines now operates under USAir but it's legacy remains here in the, well, Piedmont. If you've lived in the Piedmont Triad for a while you know of our namesake airline and you likely have memories of traveling with Piedmont. Now those memories are preserved at the NC Transportation Museum, along with a few artifacts and even an old DC-3 airplane.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner got a first-hand look at the new exhibit and the plan renovation project on The Good Morning Show. The museum wants the showcase to remind North Carolinians of our time in the skies and, hopefully, help us relive those golden days of air travel.

The museum is unveiling the exhibit on the 70th anniversary of the first flight, February 20th, 2018. You can check it out and hear from former employees from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The exhibit will remain at the museum until further notice.

Copyright 2017 WFMY