Planning For A Pool? Now's The Time To Start!

GREENSBORO, NC -- March is here! And while it's still technically winter, now' the time to start planning for summer!

Our home guru Tom Garcia spoke with David Meredith from Creative Pools of Greensboro about why the process should start now, and some of the ways having a pool has changed over the years.

Meredith told Tom the time to design from design to constructing a pool can be several months. The permit alone can take up to four weeks. Therefore, if you want to have a pool in place for when summer arrives, the time to start the process is now.





Pools are not only great for entertaining, they can also offer tremendous health benefits. Meredith said pools have traditionally been chlorinated to maintain the water properly. But newer pools use salt water. He said salt water pools are far easier on the skin and eyes than the traditional chlorinated pool. It can also have some health benefits to those with skin conditions.





Pools have also become real extensions of living space. Gone are the days when the backyard was just a pool with a fence. Now, they are constructed with decking and outdoor living spaces. Outdoor kitchens have also become very popular. The pool they showcased this morning has been completed with stone tile, it had a sitting area and even a fire feature. It really lets the pool be a feature year round. So, even in the winter, the pool area continues to entertain.





They also discussed the many type of pool features available. The one showcased this morning has a bubbling feature that provides for a wonderful water sound. Meredith said often people want some type of water feature such as a fountain, waterfall, or these bubblers because of the peaceful sound that they all generate. Lighting can also play an important role in the pool design.

