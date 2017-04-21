Play With Puppies For A Good Cause

Wake Forest University Service Alert Dog Fundraiser

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- You can play with some of the cutest pups around this weekend and help a good cause. Students and puppy raisers at Wake Forest University are holding a fundraiser to help a North Carolina family get a service alert dog.

WFU students are working with campus puppy raisers to help Heather Elliott receive a diabetic alert dog from SDWR. The organization Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers helps connect families with these life-saving dogs.

"These service dogs are amazing. These would help me know when my sugar is higher, when it's lower and they can alert me in a much more timely manner than even the meters these days so potentially life-saving," said Elliott. "It's peace of mind like nothing else."

At the Puppies for a Purpose event, people can play with the 12 puppies currently training to become service dogs for a donation. There will also be food and drinks for sale and a photo booth with the dogs. All of the money raised will go to the Elliott family, who needs a diabetic alert dog.

Puppy raiser Marcie Moore says her little sister's Type 1 Diabetes inspired her to get involved with the program.

"My sister was 3-years-old when she was diagnosed," said Moore. "Since then she has been hospitalized multiple times a year due to complications with the disease, until she received her service dog, Sugar, who came from SDWR. I've seen what a positive effect Sugar has had on my sister's life and I knew I had to be part of something like this, so I decided to start puppy raising."

You can get all the puppy snuggles you want this weekend and support this great cause. Puppies for a Purpose takes place Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It's on Manchester Plaza at Wake Forest University.

