Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Coming to Greensboro

Courtesy: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is on a national tour, and will perform in Greensboro for one night only this week!

The show is a family-oriented theatrical circus which showcases performing pets that have been saved from animal shelters across the country.

During the show, audiences will see acts including the Dog Classroom, the Amazing House-Cats, and other performances including trained doves, parrots, goats, and even a miniature horse. Along with the pets, you will see acrobats, mimes, contortionists and juggling.

You can catch the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

For ticket information, click here

