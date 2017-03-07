Prepare Kids For Emergencies

Tornado Sea (Photo: Thinkstock)

Prepare Kids For Home Emergencies Without Scaring Them

If only good things happened in life, we wouldn’t have to prepare for the worst. And it gets a little tricky when you have kids. You want to help keep them safe and keep their level of fear in check.

The best way to help your kids prepare for emergencies is to talk about ways to stay safe and why it's important. You can explain to your kids that being prepared is like wearing seatbelts in the car. You may not ever be in a car wreck, but seat belts help you stay safe.

Prepare your kids by practicing drills. For example, practice what your family would do in a tornado. Where would you go in your home? What would you take? How would you sit?

A mistake that you as a parent might make is to turn the drill into a game to decrease your kids' fear factor. Emergencies aren't games. They're to be taken seriously because the way you practice is you'll act during a real life emergency. So no dilly-dallying, grabbing extra items or taking detours to the meeting place.





Prepare Kids For School Emergencies Without Scaring Them

It's North Carolina severe weather preparedness week. Earlier this morning, we talked about ways to prepare your kids at home. But how do you preapre your kids for potential emergencies at school without scaring them?

Let’s say your child comes home from school telling you all about the school lock down that happened and they seemed confused and frightened about the drill. How do you help you kids understand what’s going without adding to their fears?

You explain to your children that the drill is for “just in case” situations. So just because they’re practicing a school lock down doesn’t mean something is going to happen. Practice drills will help them know what to do “just in case” the school needed to go into lock down.

Your child may wonder what to do if another student gets scared during the drill. Encourage your child to get the teacher or stay with the student. Sometimes, having a buddy can decrease uncertainty.

Some children might wonder when they'll be able to get home if there is a true emergency. Reassure your child that the school and their teacher will do everything to keep everyone safe. And if there's a real emergency then they'll come home as soon as the coast is clear.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior.

