Protect Your Heart And Eat Healthy

Eating Heart Healthy Can Save Your Life

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Protect your heart and go healthy!

You'll feel better plus changing your diet and making simple life changes can help you live longer too.

Chef Irvin Williams with NOLA Catering talked about ways to switch up your menu, turning fattening dishes into winning, healthy meals. And if you're worried that your meal will taste more like diet food than a delicious treat, Chef Williams says healthy doesn't necessarily mean bland.

"Eat smart, add color, take out the butter and the unnecessary fat and you can still have great flavor with all the taste you would find in other dishes."

Chef Williams is one of the featured presenters at the first-ever High Point Healthy For Good Expo this Saturday, February 18, 2017. The expo is in partnership with the American Heart Association and Cornerstone Health Care to bring free health information to the public.

It's all apart of the Heart Association's message to get educated about heart health, especially during the month of February.

There will be various health stops that people can visit at the High Point Healthy For Good Expo, including a hands-only CPR and cooking demonstrations, the FAST warning signs of stroke, a kids' physical activity area, health screenings and exercise demonstrations.

There will also be a special VIP area for military and veterans.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in Guilford County. You can get more help as you start to get healthy this weekend at the expo.

It's Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 8 a.m. to Noon at High Point University's Oak Hallow Mall on Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The days activities are as follows:

Center Stage Presentation Schedule:

8:15 a.m. Yoga with Pat Conley

8:30 a.m. Warrior Fitness

9:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:15 a.m. Zumba by Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest Baptist Health

9:30 a.m. Dance Edge of High Point Dance Routine

9:45 a.m. D-Up Basketball Demonstration

10:00 a.m. Tiger Rock Martial Arts Kids Demonstration

10:15 a.m. Dance Edge of High Point Dance Routine

10:30 a.m. Pure Barre of High Point Demonstration

10:45 a.m. Zumba by Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest Baptist Health

11:00 a.m. Tiger Rock Martial Arts Kids Demonstration

11:15 a.m. YWCA Silver Sneakers

11:45 a.m. Closing Ceremony – Coloring Contest Winner Announced & Door Prize Winners Announced

Food Court Presentation Schedule:

8:00 – 11:45 a.m. Kids Physical Activity Fun

10:00 a.m. Heart Healthy Cooking Demonstration by Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest Baptist Health

10 – noon Story Time with High Point Library

11:15 a.m. Heart Healthy Cooking Demonstration by Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest Baptist Health

Lower Level Activities:

8 – noon Biometric Health Screenings

8 – noon Hearing Screenings

8 – noon Face painting

8 – noon Children's art display - How Do You Stay Healthy?

(© 2017 WFMY)