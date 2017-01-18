Raising Awareness Of Heart Disease And Money For Research

WFMYNews2 (Photo: NCH, Aesthetic Images Photography 2013)

The 2017 Guilford Heart Ball will be bringing nearly 200 community and business leaders together to celebrate lives saved, to raise vital funding needed for research and prevention education, and to make a stand against heart disease and stroke in our community. Cone Health Heart and Vascular and the American Heart Association will also be announcing the winner of the 3rd Annual LeBauer Visionary Award. This award recognizes those individuals who have made a significant contribution to improving the cardiovascular health of our community and region, through exceptional patient care, ground breaking research and treatments, and active participation and contributions toward community health care causes. Heart disease and stroke are the No 1 and No. 5 killers of both men and women in the United States. Heart Disease is the 2nd leading cause of death and stroke is the third leading cause of death in Guilford County.

The Heart Ball is Saturday January 21st at 6pm in The Elm Street Center in downtown Greensboro. They are located at 203 South Elm Street. You can buy tickets on their website or at the door. Their website is https://ahagreensboro.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20162017GuilfordHeartBall/tabid/759786/Default.aspx

(© 2017 WFMY)