Read 2 Succeed At Triangle Lake Montessori

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Every week, The Good Morning Show team hits the road to celebrate reading!
This week, we took our Read 2 Succeed program to Triangle Lake Montessori in High Point.
The kids were great! Watch the video to see them in action.
Happy reading!
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.
For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316
Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs