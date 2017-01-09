Read 2 Succeed: Farmer Elementary School, Asheboro

Read 2 Succeed Farmer Elementary

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Now this is how you want to start off a new year of Read Succeed! Thursday, the Good Morning Show was greeted by super energetic kids who pick up books just for fun!

The best part, the kids at Farmer Elementary in Asheboro are so smart they were truly the stars of our Read 2 Succeed party. Take a look!

