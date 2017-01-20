Read 2 Succeed: Florence Elementary

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- This week, The Good Morning Show crew hit the road to High Point. We brought the Read 2 Succeed program to Florence Elementary, where the kids were excited about reading!

Watch the video to see the kids in action.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)