Read 2 Succeed: Hampton Elementary School

Read 2 Succeed At Hampton Elementary

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Read 2 Succeed just isn't a catch phrase! The Good Morning Show team loves inspiring kids to pick up a good book. And Hampton Elementary School students have no problem with that. They couldn't wait to show us how much they love to read. Check it out!

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)