WFMY
Close

Read 2 Succeed: Hampton Elementary School

Read 2 Succeed: Hampton Elementary School

WFMY 8:58 AM. EST February 17, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Read 2 Succeed just isn't a catch phrase!  The Good Morning Show team loves inspiring kids to pick up a good book.  And Hampton Elementary School students have no problem with that.  They couldn't wait to show us how much they love to read.  Check it out!

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories