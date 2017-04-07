WFMY
Read 2 Succeed: Konnoak Elementary School

Read 2 Succeed: Konnoak Elementary

WFMY 8:30 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Good Morning Show team took their weekly Read 2 Succeed program to Winston-Salem this week for what was by far their largest assembly yet!  WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain and Lauren Melvin talked to 750 energized students about why reading is so important.

Of course, the kids were just as excited to show the Good Morning Show why they love to read.  You can check it out in the video player included in this story.

Kids are out of school next week for spring break, so we'll pick up the week they get back.  Don't forget to read over the break kids!  Thirty minutes a day should do the trick.

