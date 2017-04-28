WFMY
Read 2 Succeed: McNair Elementary

Read 2 Succeed: McNair Elementary School

WFMY 8:16 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Good Morning Show team took our Read 2 Succeed program to McNair Elementary School this week!

The kids were excited about reading and they were ready to have fun too! Watch the video to see them in action. 

 

