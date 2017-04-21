WFMY
Close

Read 2 Succeed: Murphey Traditional

Read 2 Succeed: Murphy Traditional

Eric Chilton, WFMY 9:46 AM. EDT April 21, 2017

This week our crew went to Murphey Traditional Academy in Greensboro where the kids are pumped about reading!

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories